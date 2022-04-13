Mattia Roach shows danger! Success

Mattia Roach has got some dominating wins in her run in the form of a threat! champion, but on Monday night, it all came down to the final question.

“Oh, I thought it was all over,” the Halifax native said from his home in Toronto. “I wouldn’t have written a short message saying, ‘If that’s the point, I enjoyed it, thanks everyone.'”

But even though he answered correctly, Roach’s winning streak was still hanging by a thread.

That’s because even if her opponent had given the correct answer, the 23-year-old would have been eliminated.

However, she won, capturing her fifth consecutive threat! Wins and qualifications for the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

Monday’s game was also Roach’s first one hosted by Ken Jennings—which was another adventure for him.

“There especially…