Mattia Roach wins the 5th game in Jeopardy!; Wins US$117K . exceeded

Nova Scotia’s Mattia Roach wins her fifth game in danger to secure a spot in the Tournament of Champions! Monday night.

The 23-year-old tutor lives in Toronto, but she is originally from Halifax. She earned another US$12,600 on Monday, bringing her five-day total to $117,200.

According to the show’s stats tracker, Roach tried to play 39 times in Monday’s episode. She was successful 23 times with a success rate of 59 percent.

Out of his 23 buzzes, Roach answered correctly 20 times.

Tomorrow’s Box Score: April 11, 2022 #danger pic.twitter.com/iak4E5vKsm

Roach first applied to appear on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to do a tape.