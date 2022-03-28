Matz Sels replaces Simon Mignolet against Burkina Faso. Red Devil

“We agreed on that for a long time”, explained Roberto Martínez in a press chat on behalf of the friendly international. “Simon Mignolet will be up against Ireland, Matz Sales against Burkina Faso.”

This will be his second appearance with the national team for Sales. Last year he replaced Mignolet in the final leg of exercise Pot Belgium – Greece (1-1).

Sales has been playing for Strasbourg in France for several years. In our country he defended the colors of the Liars and AA Gent.

Furthermore, Martinez doesn’t want to change too much about his team after their 2-2 loss to Ireland on Saturday. “We’re going to have an equal team. Everyone seems to be fit.”

“We will use our replacements to see as many players as possible in action. It is our responsibility to prepare them and accommodate the departure of experienced international players in the future.”

And who won’t play tomorrow? “They don’t have to worry about the World Cup right now,” replies the national coach.

“The final round doesn’t start until…