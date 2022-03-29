Mauricio Macri made his Bridge World Championship debut and moved on to the next stage

Mauricio Macri played two of the three matches in which the Argentine team participated in the 45th World Bridge Championship held in Parma, Italy., The country team, made up of seven participants, finished fourth in the round and secured a pass for the next instance of the senior category. According to the rules, they classify the eight into the phase knock out. The tournament started on March 27 and will go on till April 9.

The results achieved by the former president were a win against Egypt in a pairing with Pablo Lombardi and a defeat against the local Italian team, who then played the third match. Argentina eventually managed to win against Australia and qualify for the next stage.