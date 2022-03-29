Mauricio Macri made his debut at the Bridge World Championships. How did the former president do it?

Macri is part of the Argentina Bridge team “Great Teachers” Pablo Lambardi and Hector Cambaros, In the first turn, the debut was an impressive 64 to 18 win over Egypt. In the second game, they faced Italy and lost 26 to 15 to the local “team”.

The third match, also played by Pablo Lambardi, Mauricio Macri was not present in the game, His replacement was Hector Cambaros and the Argentine team managed to recover with another 54–29 win against Australia.

As such, Argentina was fourth in the senior class status table at the World Bridge Championships, which takes place in the city of Salsomaggiore Terme (Italy). Two wins and one loss for the team…