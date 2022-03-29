Mauricio Macri’s Memes and Tweets for the 2022 Bridge World Cup | His “second part” in Italy

Mauricio Macrique debuted in World Bridge 2022. The former president had a bitter taste on the first day of the competition. He played two games: he won one and lost the other.

His participation, as a representative of Argentina, did not go unnoticed on social networks, where a large number of meme And Tweets In which – among other things – he spoke about the former president’s commitment to the reality and the relevance of the World Cup that the country is going through.

“Exciting day of the Bridge World Cup. Argentina make it to the round. We vibrate over each card, each deck mixed, each bag leaning on a chair to head to the bathroom. A host of indelible images. Mauricio Macri alone…