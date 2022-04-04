Mauricio Pochettino responds to Man Utd link after being booed by PSG fans in 5-1 win

Mauricio Pochettino was heavily mocked by Paris Saint-Germain fans ahead of his clash against Lorient on Sunday as speculation continued about a possible switch to Manchester United – but he refused to draw on his future.

The Argentine coach is yet to fully win over supporters in the French capital, while PSG look to clinch a Ligue 1 title this season. Their side are now 12 points clear of Marseille, with eight games left to play, following a stunning 5-1 win over Régation battlers Lorient, in which all three of their superstar forwards were on target.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored two goals each, while Lionel Messi scored his first goal in a one-sided encounter since the beginning of February. But the fans had already raised their voice …