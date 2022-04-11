Mauro Wyle: Revelation of his son Johnny, a year after his death: the offer he received after a fight with Samid

With the double pretext of waking up the father, Mauro Viale, who died at one year old todayand to talk about his great success on screen ln+i interviewed speak something else A Jonathan Avenue, “High ratings are a responsibility – the journalist emphasizes – and the talk of a moment in the country. It seems to me that the channel explains the social humor with its programmes.

Viale is one of the relevant figures in the programming of the LA NACION channel. And one of the record holders of unattainable viewership in competitive afternoon/night time slots on news signals. Jonathan drives daily to that tune +reality And, with Eduardo Feynman, let’s animate the funniest pass primetime Television. “Feinmann-opinion- is in a great…