Maverick MMA returns with Maverick 16 on June 26 at Split Rock Resort

Maverick MMA will returns to motion on Saturday, June 26 with the promotion’s sixteenth present after a year-long hiatus compelled by the COVID-19 international pandemic.

Maverick 16 shall be hosted by the Cut up Rock Resort in Lake Concord, PA, an iconic Pocono venue by no means earlier than skilled by Maverick followers. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 26 at 10:00am.

This action-packed card can also be the primary following a dynamic new addition to the Maverick MMA management staff. After consulting for the promotion for a number of years, Maverick MMA has now welcomed Jason Sargus because the VP of Expertise Growth and Director of Manufacturing.

Previous to his work with Maverick MMA, Sargus (collectively along with his spouse Jessica), fashioned the most effective MMA groups within the nation once they based the previous Brazen Boxing and MMA in Philadelphia in 2011. Sargus additionally created Sargus Energy Programs, an revolutionary, totally built-in strategic methodology of efficiency coaching for fight sports activities.

As Brazen Boxing and MMA head coach, Sargus additionally scouted, skilled and mentored a number of the finest upcoming fighters within the Mid-Atlantic area.

The Brazen roster included Paul Felder, Anthony Terrell, Pat Sabatini, Johnson Jajoute, Tom Backman, Sharif Jones, Brian Collins and a number of different MMA fighters and professional boxers. Sargus then coached on the legendary Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas and Longo and Weidman MMA in Lengthy Island, earlier than taking the lead in camp for Scott Heckman’s 2017 return from retirement. Maverick MMA fighters Ricky Nuno, Joey Angelo and John Heath had been additionally skilled and mentored by Sargus in 2017-2018. After transitioning out of teaching, Sargus then started consulting for Maverick on the promotional aspect of the game.

“As a former excessive degree wrestler, fighter, coach, and expertise scout, Jason brings a wealth of information to the corporate and a strong understanding of the struggle world and the complicated elements that go into working a profitable MMA promotion,” mentioned Maverick MMA founder Willy Sisca.

“Sargus additionally brings formidable enterprise data, having added to his prior MMA successes a Grasp’s of Science in advertising (incomes highest honors), and is now finishing an MBA with a focus in knowledge analytics. Sargus shall be dealing with matchmaking and can oversee occasion manufacturing, as Maverick seems to be to relaunch the model with refreshed power and authority after the lengthy pandemic hiatus,” he continued.

The Maverick 16 card options promotion fan favorites like LJ Reboli, Paul Sims, Mike Delouisa, Mo Sultan, Brett Floyd, Tyler Schwartz and Billy Tiger. Becoming a member of the cardboard are the a lot anticipated promotional debuts of Jimmy Drago, Gunner Spain, Johnny Santos, Payton Phillips,

Victor Mena, Brett Pastore, Eric Chase, Nick Carrelli, Tim Inexperienced, Eric Urgiles, Steve Lee, Nart Gokeh, Michael Curiel and Orelvis Hernandez and extra.

Present Maverick 16 struggle card:

Jimmy Drago v Justin Walker

Johnny Santos v Mo Sultan Adv. Guidelines 190lb title

Brett Pastore v Mike Delouisa Adv. Guidelines 170lb Title

Invoice Markle v Brett Floyd Adv Guidelines Bantam

Victor Mena v Payton Phillips Ammy Middleweight Title struggle

Billy Tiger v Nick Carrelli

Eric Chase v Gunner Spain

For information go to the Maverick web page at https://www.fb.com/MaverickMMALeague