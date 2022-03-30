Maverick’s Trailer Reveals Its Big Bad Enemies

After 36 years and a global pandemic, it looks like “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally hitting the highway to the danger zone and hitting theaters on May 27.

The latest trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, finally reveals the big bad — and no, it’s not Russian or Chinese or North Korea, though our Top Gun pilots will certainly see combat with a foreign entity.

But Maverick’s real big bad seems to be the timing.

The film centers on Top Gun pilot Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who, after four decades of service, has not achieved a high rank and encounters almost everyone. Surely the Navy must be trying to get him out.

But it’s not just the length of Maverick’s career that is working against him. Nostalgia is…