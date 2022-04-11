Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic’s calf, gearing up for the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks ended the regular season on Sunday with a 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Maw finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Today at Mavs Donuts, we focus on the Mavericks ending the regular season on a high note, with a playoff matchup against the Jazz, Luka Doncic’s calf injury and more.

Donut 1: Mavs Sweep Season Series With Spurs

The Mavericks came in on Sunday night’s season finale against three straight-game San Antonio winners and eight of their last 10. While it didn’t matter much to either team in the game standings, Mawy attempted that bragging rights and pride were at stake. To…