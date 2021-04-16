Max Duffy, P, Kentucky – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Kickers and punters don’t at all times get their due — and there’s a motive for that. It’s quantifiably observable that kickers and punters merely don’t affect the sport of soccer as a lot as different talent positions. They’re not on the sphere as usually, and so they don’t present as a lot worth. Nonetheless, particular groups are an integral a part of success. That’s why every year, a number of groups discover themselves selecting kickers and punters with draft capital. This yr, Kentucky punter Max Duffy has an opportunity to comply with that path within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Max Duffy NFL Draft Profile

Place: Punter

College: Kentucky

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 6’0 3/4″

Weight: 196 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Max Duffy Scouting Report

Positives: Australian-born punter who flashes brilliance every so often. Possesses a big-time leg and simply flips the sphere. Shows the power to pooch punt and successfully locations punts. Handles the unhealthy snap and may kick underneath strain.

Negatives: Can be 28 years outdated this fall. Takes some time to get the ball off his foot.

Evaluation: Duffy was a terrific punter the previous three years at Kentucky, not solely displaying an enormous leg but additionally inserting punts when mandatory. He must fine-tune his recreation however has terrific upside. At 28 years outdated, the clock is ticking.

Max Duffy Participant Profile

There are quite a few expertise pipelines throughout the school soccer panorama. LSU and Ohio State are broadly thought of contenders for DBU. Alabama is the favourite to carry the WRU title. And though it doesn’t align with the format’s consistency, Australia could be precisely known as “Punter U.”

Most of the high punters in soccer have curiously hailed from Australia. Within the final decade alone, Australian residents reminiscent of Brad Wing, Jordan Berry, Lachlan Edwards, Michael Dickson, and Mitch Wishnowsky have all efficiently discovered roles within the NFL as punters. Earlier than them, long-time particular teamers Sav Rocca and Mat McBriar additionally began off in Oceania.

Australia’s monitor file of manufacturing NFL punters is promising, and it bodes nicely for the profession prospects of Kentucky punter Max Duffy. Born in Perth, Max Duffy began out enjoying basketball and soccer however transitioned to Australian soccer in his mid-teens.

From there, he started to unearth his personal expertise for kicking and inserting the ball. In 2018, he made his approach onto the recruiting board as a three-star punter and earned a chance on the school soccer stage with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Max Duffy’s profession as a Kentucky punter

Punters don’t usually obtain a lot fanfare on the school soccer stage, however Duffy had a really productive profession with Kentucky, nonetheless. The Kentucky punter started as a sophomore in 2018 and instantly took on a premier particular groups’ position. That yr, Duffy collected 60 punts for two,687 complete yards, good for a median of 44.8 yards per punt.

Duffy entered the 2019 season on the Ray Man Award watch record for his consistency, and he didn’t disappoint. Duffy expanded on his 2018 success, this time accounting for 49 punts, 2,358 yards, and a 48.1 common. Moreover, he booted a season-long of 70 yards. Duffy transformed on the excessive expectations, profitable the Ray Man Award — given to the nation’s greatest punter. He additionally earned first-team All-SEC recognition.

Duffy wasn’t fairly as productive in 2020, however he nonetheless managed to keep up consistency amidst uncertainty. The Kentucky punter maintained a wholesome common yards per punt of 45.1. He additionally earned a brand new career-long at 75 yards. After ending up his grasp’s diploma, Duffy set his sights on the NFL, the place he’ll have an opportunity to hold on Australia’s longstanding custom of particular groups’ success.

Max Duffy’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Punters merely aren’t going to command a lot curiosity earlier than Day 3. Nonetheless, within the later rounds, Duffy has an opportunity to be chosen as an inheritor obvious for a workforce aiming to enhance at punter. Australian punters with a Ray Man Award on their belt have a good monitor file on the NFL stage, and Duffy’s manufacturing, he ought to have an opportunity to show himself as a stabilizing agent on particular groups.

Duffy was born in 1993, so he’ll be an older rookie at 28 years outdated. Nevertheless, along with his age comes expertise and smarts. Duffy had a outstanding management position inside Kentucky’s particular groups unit, and he additionally has holding expertise and a few success on punt fakes. All that, mixed with Duffy’s statistical success, ought to give him a shot at being chosen.

As for the place Duffy goes, that’s at all times a bit in flux. It relies on groups being keen to spend draft capital on particular groups gamers.

TMT’s Oliver Hodgkinson famous in Drue Chrisman’s profile that the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Inexperienced Bay Packers all might need the inducement to enhance at punter, as they have been towards the underside of the league in web punting common.

Moreover, groups just like the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys all have punters on expiring contracts. They might see Duffy as a possible succession plan and lock him up with a seventh-round choice.

