Max fires Saints for return to Richmond

Goalless hold for three quarters, Max King scored four goals to help St Kilda fight back to 25 points and beat Richmond to 33.

With Hugo Ralphsmith keeping the Tigers ahead with more than four goals in the middle of the third stint, Richmond looked set for a strong win on Sunday.

But marshalled by St Kilda’s midfielder, Brad Crouch, King leveled the competition before tearing it apart for a 18.9 (117) to 13.6 (84) victory.

King broke a contest for the second consecutive game, scoring four goals and scoring six points, after Richmond lost co-captain Dylan Grimes to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Crouch (29 disposals, 11 clearances, nine tackles) was St Kilda’s standout…