Max George shares heartbreaking Instagram tribute to bandmate Tom Parker

Tea He Wanted star Max George hailed his late bandmate Tom Parker as a “lion” and praised his “courage and dignity” in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The singer died Wednesday at the age of 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates – 17 months after an inoperable brain tumor was diagnosed.

George shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed him embracing, along with a letter addressed directly to his friend.

He wrote: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives in the whole world but I can only speak for your side.

“From the moment I met you, I knew this would be a special chapter in my life. I was right.

“We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. I’m very proud of what we achieved…