Max Mosley shoots himself after learning he only has weeks to live, hears inquiry

Former FIA president Max Mosley has said he has a few weeks to live, an inquiry is heard.
The Westminster coroner’s court heard on Tuesday that Mosley took his own life in May 2021 at his London home after learning he had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain.
Evidence from interrogation revealed that the 81-year-old had contacted his personal assistant on the night he was found dead to explain his decision to kill himself.
Mosley, who was chairman of Formula One’s governing body from 1993 to 2009, could not be persuaded and what constituted a “settled intent”, the court heard.
Then it was said about him that he had a…
Read Full News