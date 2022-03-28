Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and the Duel of the Gentlemen in Jeddah

Verstappen and Leclerc (Part II)

Unlike in Bahrain, we had to wait until the final leg of the race to enjoy another heads-up between the two most deserving drivers in the World Championship. formula 1,

The Jeddah circuit has the second highest average speed on the calendar, around 235 km/h between walls and several high-speed corners. Ferrari opted to set their car to be more efficient in turns than in straights, unlike Red Bull. This helps us understand why Leclerc based his defense in the most twisty areas, but the most straight sections backed by the DRS suffered from Verstappen’s attacks and Red Bull’s exceptional top speed.

Max studied Charles thoroughly, threw the car at him at first…