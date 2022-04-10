Max Verstappen on the Back Foot as Charles Leclerc Shows Championship Caliber

Based on pure performances, this season there has been little to choose between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. But in terms of championship points, the gap is already huge.

With three of this year’s 23 races completed, Leclerc has a 46-point lead over Verstappen – a bigger margin than either Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton at any point in last year’s championship fight.

The reason for the gap is clear. Two retirements from second place – the most recent of which came on lap 38 of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix – mean that Verstappen has given Leclerc at least 36 points through reliability in only three races. Give them back, plus a point for the fastest lap here or there, and the difference between the two will be in the single digits.

