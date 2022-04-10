Max Verstappen retires from Australian Grand Prix, second engine failure in three races

Max Verstappen’s Australian Grand Prix until the 2022 season was seen as a redemption arc.

Verstappen opened the season in Bahrain by qualifying in second place behind Charles Leclerc and spent most of the race holding that position. Despite making some effort to regain Leclerc’s lead, Verstappen looked set to finish second to Bahrain – before an engine problem unexpectedly struck in the last five laps of the race, leading to him in the DNF. been transferred.

When Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez suffered the same fate on the final lap in Bahrain, concerns spread far and wide that Red Bull’s newly branded engine program could be seriously flawed, even That the team insisted that the woes ending their factory drivers were once, freak incidents.

That claim…