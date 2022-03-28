Max Verstappen’s victory and the podium for Leclerc’s pairing – Sainz de Ferrari

2nd GP Gone of the season in the highest category of motorsports Max Verstappen One who won hard after forced abandonment to reverse his image in Bahrain.

On Formula 1’s second date in Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman gets a win that set him back general table of drivers And dreams of defending the crown he received last season after dethroning the historic Lewis Hamilton. the podium was completed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sanzo To continue the stellar performances for the Italian team that started the season with the promise of re-entering the fight after many years of despair.

