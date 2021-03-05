“Maxi Cllr Can’t Shoot, Can’t Dribble”: Boban Marjanovic roasts Mavericks teammates with great difficulty, after asking who he would be on his team if he was the GM? sport

LATEST

Mavericks star Boban Marazanovic makes a disparaging remark about Maxi Kleber, after announcing that he intends to become GM after his playing career.

Bob Ann Marjanovic is a beloved figure in the NBA community. The 7’4 “giant has always been a fun person to be around the court, according to NBA players. His antics are only now beginning to make headlines, causing fans to love him a lot.

Recently, however, the Dallas Mavericks center has made a very interesting announcement, before it reverts to its comedic side. Let’s dive into it.

Also read: Donovan Mitchell reacted to his disapproval against the 76ers: “Did not want to blame the referee, but it is getting out of hand”

We first came to know about the relationship and friendship between Tobias Harris and Boban. It is now talking about Boban and his new best friend – Ek Luka Donsik.

The Mavericks have given their team chemistry a real boost with the signing of the big man.

“Maxi no shoot, no dribbling”: Boban Marjanovic talks about the players he wants to take on as GM.

In an interview with Maxi Kleber and Luca Doncic, Boban Marjanovic was asked why he wanted to become GM. This is what he had to say.

“Because I want to make this team perfect on the court. I want to put it (like) LEGO together.

Luka Doncic then asked Marjanovic if he would keep him and Maxie Kleber in the team. Some gave a befitting reply to Vishal.

“Yes, absolutely … for Maxi, no shoot, no dribbling.”

Also read: “LeBron James, Giannis, and Luca Doncic Can’t Shoot”: Bayell Beckett drops Shakeel O’Neill to claim Team LeBron, defeating Team Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game.

Boban Marjanovic clarified that it was a joke, and patted Kleber on the back. And that’s a good thing because the player is shooting 45.1% of the three for the season.

Still, it would certainly be fun to see Marazanovic as the real NBA GM. But only time will tell whether this is happening or not.

