Mayank Agarwal made this big statement about the Punjab Kings opening

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the acting captain of Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal said that in the absence of Lokesh Rahul, he has yet to talk about the possibility of offensive batsman Chris Gayle or David Malan to open the innings with him. Is not discussed. Asked about making changes to foreign players in the playing XI and giving balance to the team by giving regular opportunities to all-rounders like Moises Henriques, Aggarwal said, “We will consider this in the future.”

Friends, let me tell you that regular captain Rahul needs surgery to treat appendix. He is unlikely to join the team soon, but the team hoped that he would return within a week to 10 days after surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

For your information, let us know that the IPL is being organized in the Bio Secure Environment and if Rahul does not get an exemption, then he will have to go through isolation and in such a situation he can be completely out of the tournament that ends on May 30. Huh. After the defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night, Aggarwal said, “This (starting the innings with Gayle or Malan) is something that we have to talk about but at the moment we are following our strategy and we have scored well.” Erected. Maybe we scored 10 runs short.