Mayank Trapped Ahaan and Ishqi







As of now, we have seen in Ishk Par Zor Nahin, we have watched that Mayank tempered Soni’s drink and at the same time Ahaan reached there. Mayank tells his friend to stop Ishqi anyhow as she is going to spoil his plan. But Mayank’s friend says let her drunk and things will get handled automatically. Just then Mayank noticed Soni and Ishqi goes to her and hugs her. Ishqi says that you are looking gorgeous. Sonu thanks her and appreciates her as well. Ishqi then asks about Ahaan, Kartik says that he isn’t coming because of the current circumstances. Kartik further says that if he sees Sonu here it would be a problem for all of us.

Just then Ishqi takes the juice and after a sip, she finds it bitter. Kartik says if she is sure that she is drinking juice. She replies that the waiter tells her that it is juice. Ahaan and Riya there are having their dinner together. Riya praises the decoration of his resort. He asks if you like it, Riya replies that she loves it. Riya then thanks Ahaan, but he says no need to apologise and appreciate all the time.

Ishqi gets drunk at the party and she again reads Ahaan message. She then replies wherein she says that she doesn’t need him anymore. Riya there is getting excited about their marriage. Riya tells Ahaan that she is ready for this marriage. Ahaan says I would also like to get tied in the knot along with you as you are perfect for me. Meanwhile, Sarla and Dadi are talking and Mayank sends Soni and Raj pictures to Sarla. She checked her phone and fumes seeing Soni and Raj at the party. Just then Ahaan reaches the party, Mayank is afraid of Mayank as he is along with Soni.

Ishqi there calls Ahaan whereas Kartik is also worrying if Ahaan sees Soni and Raj here he will get angry. Kartik is looking for Soni. Kartik and Raj inform Mayank that Ahaan has reached here so, don’t come out. Mayank agrees and says that he is going from here. But Raj asks him to wait as he is coming to take Soni. Kartik asks him to get Sonu and he will try to busy Ahaan.

Ishqi there is creating a nuisance as she has got drunk and Ahaan trying to handle her. Kartik is trying to take advantage of the situation think to record them. But at the same time, he has to go to Raj and Sonu. Just then Sarla comes there and yells Raj, everyone gets shocked seeing her. Stay connected with Social Telecast for Ishk Par Zor Nahin written update.