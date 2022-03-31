Mayer likes Edmonton’s chances for 2026 FIFA World Cup, confident players will help – Edmonton

Mayor Amarjit Sohi is feeling very optimistic about Edmonton’s chances of being selected to share the responsibility of hosting Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It’s really an exciting day for the city,” he said on Wednesday, a day after Alberta’s government confirmed it would support Edmonton’s bid with $110 million and government services.

“It’s good for the city, good for the province, good for the country.”

Read more: Alberta government confirms funding to Edmonton for 2026 World Cup bid

Alberta’s formal commitment comes with conditions, including confirmation of federal and municipal funding for the bid, and that Edmonton is guaranteed by FIFA to host at least five games (and at least two of these games). Are in the round of 32 or round…