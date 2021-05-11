Mayo Clinic inks license agreement for remote patient monitoring tech – Becker’s Hospital Review

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is teaming up with NxgenPort, a biomedical technology company that builds remote patient monitoring devices.

NxgenPort entered into a license agreement with Mayo to advance development and product testing initiatives, according to a May 11 news release.

Under the agreement, Tufia Haddad, MD, a breast oncologist and medical director of Mayo Clinic’s Center for Digital Health, will serve as an advisor to NxgenPort.

The company’s medical device lets providers monitor cancer patients at home with an implantable chemo-port catheter. The device uses sensor technologies to measure and remotely monitor the early onset of complications by reporting and tracking patient responses over the course of their treatment.



