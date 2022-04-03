Mayo v Carey recap: Scores and results as Kingdom crushes Mayo in Croke Park

On the final day of the league at Croke Park, Carey rose to the occasion and put on an impressive performance to defeat Mayo.

From off, The Kingdom looked to have sleeker, more cohesive attire. Mayo practically played a catch-up from the first kick of a ball, and goalkeeper Rory Byrne thanked him for keeping him in the game when he made two excellent first-half saves from Paddy Clifford.

While Mayo did well to keep in touch, they never looked like winning. Gavin White’s first half goal after a fine break was the epitome of The Kingdom’s coordinated attacking game.

The second half was even more so, with Carey looking dangerous and the score coming in much more easily than Mayo. And when David Clifford lit up Paddy O’Horra and overtook Rory Byrne five minutes ago…