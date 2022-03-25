Mayor Eric Adams officially changes vaccine mandate, Kyrie Irving to play home games

Announcement Brooklyn Nets Fans — Plus New York Mets And Yankee fans — waiting for Thursday mornings to become a reality.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially lifted the private-sector vaccination mandate for professional athletes and performers at local venues. Adams made the announcement at a press conference held at the Mets’ home stadium – Citi Field.

Kyrie Irving will now be able to play home games at Barclays Center, and will therefore play New York Yankees and Met players at their respective home ballparks without vaccination. For Irving, the change means he plays at Barclays Center on Sunday, his first home game since June 7 last year. Unvaccinated Mets and . For YankeesThis means they will be eligible once baseball opens on April 7.

“Today…