Mayor of London tells Eddie Hearn ‘we’re ready’ to host AJ vs Fury at Wembley

Hearn promotes Joshua

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has sent a public message to Eddie Hearn, telling him ‘we’re ready’ to host Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury at Wembley.

It is known that contracts are signed for the bout, with just the date and venue left to be agreed in a lucrative site deal.

Hearn promotes Joshua

A date and venue still must be finalised for the fight with Fury

A date and venue still must be finalised for the fight with Fury

Most indications from both camps have suggested the fight would be heading abroad, likely to the Middle East, where a foreign nation would pay big money to host.

These offers still remain frontrunners to secure the fight in July, but Hearn previously told Miracle that Wembley is not completely ruled out after all.

The Matchroom boss said on Miracle: “All things being equal, we wouldn’t even be having conversations with anywhere else in the world to be honest with you, we’d just be straight into Wembley.

“Obviously it is the biggest fight of our generation. It’s the moment of both fighters’ careers.

Joshua fought Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

Joshua fought Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

“We do have to look at opportunities and with the crowd restrictions it makes it even more difficult to generate the kind of money in the UK that you need…

“Could we get full capacity after the Euros, sort of middle/end of July?

“If we could, that does bring London and Wembley into the conversation.

“I’d love to find an excuse to do it in the UK and to find a way.

“And, if that is an option, that will be presented to the fighters as well.”

Hearn has since touted July 24 as a possible date for the fight to happen at Wembley.

Sadiq Khan helped Eddie Hearn with some of the planning around previous Wembley events

Sadiq Khan helped Eddie Hearn with some of the planning around previous Wembley events

And London Mayor Khan has now told SNTV: “Eddie Hearn can do anything, I mean this guy is amazing. I call Eddie a friend, I’m a fan of his.

“The fact that he pulled off Joshua vs Klitschko, 90,000 was impressive. We worked closely with him.

“I’m keen to see Joshua vs Fury, I think it will be amazing.

“Wouldn’t it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their own fans? Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country.

“Eddie knows how to reach me. We’ll do what we can to support Eddie.

“I appreciate there’s politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there’s issues around broadcasting, there’s issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we’re ready.”

