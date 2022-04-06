May’s gubernatorial primary is the big test for Trump’s control over the GOP

Trump’s aides and opponents both see May’s primaries as a test of his staying power, believing the results will give an indication of how powerful he is two years out of the next presidential election.

“As soon as we get through the May primary,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a vocal critic of Trump since the 2020 election, who is not seeking re-election this year, said “the sooner we’re going to move on from Donald Trump and close that chapter.”

But many Republican candidates disagree. They’re still battling for Trump’s endorsement — or, failing that, trying to get some residual shine by engaging with former Trump aides and confidants. May’s primary contests will test the success of that strategy and may shed light on Trump’s crumbling impact…