Mayur Shelke (Railway Employee) Wiki, Biography, Age, News, Images

Mayur Shelke, a railway worker who works as a pointsman in Central Railway Station, Mumbai. His current courageous act present on the footage went viral on all social media and obtained needs from ministers, departments, and businessmen.

Very happy with Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has achieved an exceptionally brave act, risked his personal life & saved a toddler’s life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

This video reveals a toddler fully misplaced stability and falls onto a railway observe. Mayur runs to assist the kid on the observe and saves the kid from a significant accident which is few seconds earlier than the prepare reaches in the identical observe. This incident was recorded at Vangani Railway Station, Mumbai, and occurred round 5 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Hon’ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal introduced an award of Rs 50000/- to Shri Mayur Shelke, Pointsman, Vangani Station for the act of bravery, braveness & presence of thoughts on responsibility.

He saved a life of a kid who by accident fell on the observe. Congratulations to Shri M. Shelke pic.twitter.com/KOD78oZH9R — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2021

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took it to social media and conveyed the needs for his brave act. The Ministry of Railways has introduced an award of 50,000 for Mayur Shelke, for his braveness, presence of thoughts, and bravado act, disregard of his life rescuing youngster’s life.

