Mayur Shelke (Railway Employee) Wiki, Biography, Age, News, Images

Mayur Shelke, a railway worker who works as a pointsman in Central Railway Station, Mumbai. His current courageous act present on the footage went viral on all social media and obtained needs from ministers, departments, and businessmen.
This video reveals a toddler fully misplaced stability and falls onto a railway observe. Mayur runs to assist the kid on the observe and saves the kid from a significant accident which is few seconds earlier than the prepare reaches in the identical observe. This incident was recorded at Vangani Railway Station, Mumbai, and occurred round 5 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took it to social media and conveyed the needs for his brave act. The Ministry of Railways has introduced an award of 50,000 for Mayur Shelke, for his braveness, presence of thoughts, and bravado act, disregard of his life rescuing youngster’s life.
Mayur Shelke Biography
|Title
|Mayur Shelke
|Actual Title
|Mayur Shelke
|Nickname
|Mayur
|Career
|Pointsman, Railway worker
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|But to be up to date
|Start Place
|But to be up to date
|Hometown
|But to be up to date
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Mayur Shelke Official Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Mayur Shelke Photos
Take a look at the newest photos of Mayur Shelke
