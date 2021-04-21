LATEST

Mayur Shelke (Railway Employee) Wiki, Biography, Age, News, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mayur Shelke

Mayur Shelke, a railway worker who works as a pointsman in Central Railway Station, Mumbai. His current courageous act present on the footage went viral on all social media and obtained needs from ministers, departments, and businessmen.

This video reveals a toddler fully misplaced stability and falls onto a railway observe. Mayur runs to assist the kid on the observe and saves the kid from a significant accident which is few seconds earlier than the prepare reaches in the identical observe. This incident was recorded at Vangani Railway Station, Mumbai, and occurred round 5 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took it to social media and conveyed the needs for his brave act. The Ministry of Railways has introduced an award of  50,000 for Mayur Shelke, for his braveness, presence of thoughts, and bravado act, disregard of his life rescuing youngster’s life.

Contents hide
1 Mayur Shelke Biography
2 Mayur Shelke Official Social Profiles
3 Mayur Shelke Photos

Mayur Shelke Biography

Title Mayur Shelke
Actual Title Mayur Shelke
Nickname Mayur
Career Pointsman, Railway worker
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Girlfriend But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies But to be up to date
Start Place But to be up to date
Hometown But to be up to date
Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian

Mayur Shelke Official Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Mayur Shelke Photos

Take a look at the newest photos of Mayur Shelke

Thanks for visitng themiracletech.com Observe us for extra updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top