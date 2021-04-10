Mayweather teases ‘huge deal’ with Dana White as ex-UFC champ makes fight claim

Floyd Mayweather has told fans to ‘tune in’ because he’s working on a ‘huge deal’ with UFC president Dana White and RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Earlier this week, the trio were pictured together after a fresh meeting, seemingly attempting to resurrect plans to work together this year.

AFP – Getty The 44-year-old knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nakusawa when he was last in the ring for a 2018 exhibition

When Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, his last fight was against Conor McGregor.

This deal was put together by Floyd’s team and White (on behalf of McGregor).

Then, at the end of 2018, when Mayweather returned to the ring for an exhibition bout in Japan, he did so under the banner of RIZIN.

RIZIN are a major Japanese MMA promotional outfit who made headlines worldwide by staging that exhibition.

And it is RIZIN’s Sakakibara who has been pictured with Mayweather and White this week.

Floyd has now posted the image himself and added the caption: “TUNE IN! We’re working on a huge deal – @danawhite @nobu_sakakibara.”

Sakakibara explained: “When I was having a meeting with Mayweather, I was surprised when Dana appeared when I was told, ‘I have a guy who wants to see Sakakibara from now on, so I’ll call him by phone.’

“It’s been about 15 years since I met him again – one of the guys I wanted to meet back in the industry. Something may be born by chance!”

If the three are planning to link up as expected, this appears to hint it will be to stage further Mayweather exhibitions across the globe.

After Mayweather’s post, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo made a shock claim.

The retired two-weight king posted an edited picture of himself and Floyd together, squaring off ahead of a fantasy fight.

He added the caption: “It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medallist – @FloydMayweather #StayTuned”