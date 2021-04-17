Mazepin must stop crashing ‘at some point’ – boss

Nikita Mazepin must cease having spins and crashes “sooner or later”, in keeping with the beleaguered Russian rookie’s staff boss Gunther Steiner.

22-year-old Mazepin’s horror begin to his first yr in Components 1 continued at Imola, when he added one other follow crash to his file – to the continued derision of his enemies on social media.

“He is the whipping boy for the time being,” Steiner instructed reporters at Imola.

“From time to time he tries an excessive amount of, however that is a part of the training course of. Studying means ache.

“However it’s also clear that sooner or later he should cease having accidents.”

Nonetheless, Mazepin – who reported on the radio that it felt like he was “driving on ice” – was faster than his Haas teammate on the time of his crash.

“The accident was my fault, however I could not sleep soundly if I felt like I used to be lacking laptime,” he defined.

“It is as much as me now to drive as quick as doable and nonetheless keep on the monitor.”

Boss Steiner admitted that the 2021 Haas is “not simple to drive”, and identified that Schumacher additionally spun in Bahrain.

“We aren’t placing Nikita beneath stress,” he insisted. “We’re additionally not placing a deadline or a sure variety of accidents. I firmly imagine that the state of affairs will care for itself.”

He additionally dismissed the view that Mazepin is clearly out of his depth in Components 1.

“Do not soar to conclusions,” Steiner mentioned. “It is the primary day of the second race weekend, so we’re undoubtedly not passing such a judgment on a brand new driver.

“Clearly the step up from Components 2 to F1 is just not simple. We’re not hiding something right here. However I may also think about that the Mercedes that Nikita drove in his testing is a bit more forgiving than our automobile.

“We additionally mentioned from the beginning that 2021 might be an apprenticeship yr for our two younger drivers. And errors are a part of that.”

On the similar time, Steiner acknowledged that Mazepin – whose rich father Dmitry is a key staff backer – is “beneath fireplace” from his enemies on social media and “due to this it’s harder for him”.

“In the long run he’ll cope, however he must not succumb to provocations however as a substitute concentrate on the race and proceed to work. That is precisely what he does,” he mentioned.

As for Mazepin, the younger Russian admits that the beginning of his F1 profession thus far has typically been “painful”.

“But it surely’s vital to study as a lot as doable from the unhealthy expertise with out getting dragged down by the negativity, as a result of that can depart you the place you might be if you’re making an attempt to maneuver on,” he mentioned.

“So yeah, I am making an attempt to maneuver ahead.”