Mbappe, about his future: “There are new elements, I don’t want to make a mistake” – Futbol International

SPORTS writing, April 3 (EFE) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who ends his contract with his current club at the end of the campaign and is wanted by Real Madrid, defeated Lorient 5-1 this Sunday. Insisted after victory from , with two goals and three assists from him, who have yet to make a decision about his future, said there are “new elements” and expressed that he does not want to make a mistake.
“No, I haven’t made my choice. I haven’t decided. There are new elements. I don’t want to be wrong. I know it’s a little late for people. If I had decided, I would have said,” I said. Would have accepted it. I would always accept it. I don’t have to hide. I want to make the best decision,” he assured at the end of the conflict, in…
