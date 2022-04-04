Mbappe fires as Ligue 1 leaders PSG destroy Lorient 5-1

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) – Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe played the main painer for France in a memorable night as he scored two runs and scored other goals as runaway Ligue 1 leaders defeated visitors Lorient on Sunday with a 5- Destroyed by 1.

In a game where Lionel Messi and Neymar also scored doubles, the French champions’ attacking trio performed brilliantly at times, contrasting their humiliating 3-0 loss in Monaco last month.

The result put PSG on 68 points from 30 games, 12 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who won a 4–2 comeback in the first relegation-threatened St.

Lorient, who scored in the second half through Terem Mofi, drew 2-1, is 16th on 28…