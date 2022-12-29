Mbappe: I will never “digest” losing the World Cup final in Qatar | Sports | Reports and analyzes of the most important sporting events from DW Arabia | DW

French star Kylian Mbappe said that he would never overcome his country’s loss of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final in football against Argentina by penalty kicks, despite scoring a hat-trick for the blue team, and confirmed that he would focus his work with his team at the present time.

Mbappe scored a late winning goal for his team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the fatal time against Strasbourg (2-1) in the 16th stage of the French League, in a match that saw the expulsion of Brazilian Neymar after an hour of play.

The French star added, “I think I will never digest it.. As I told my colleagues, there is no reason for the club to pay the reason for the failure of the national team. They are two different cases.”

The Qatar World Cup top scorer admitted that he spent “two difficult hours” after losing a penalty shootout against Argentina on December 18 at Lusail Stadium, where he scored a hat-trick, including two penalty kicks. German.

And from the penalty spot, Mbappe scored on Wednesday as well, but this time it was the winning goal for Saint-Germain, the leaders of the Qatari-owned league. Mbappe said during a meeting from the mixed interviews area: “It is good to reconnect with the victories, to be associated with the club, the fans, and colleagues.” He continued: “I tried to push my team, and we hope that we will continue our season without defeat. matter with this.”

The quick return of the twenty-four-year-old was surprising to Saint-Germain’s exercises after the historic final of the World Cup. “We spoke before the final, and I told coach (Christophe Galtier) that I would return, regardless of the result, because I was in good shape and I wanted to continue playing. Two difficult matches await us.”

Mbappe pledged to continue his commitment to his team and his country, saying: “This message is simple. It shows that regardless of what happens with the national team, Paris Saint-Germain is different. I am still determined to return all titles to the capital.”

And about the ridicule he was subjected to by some Argentine players after the World Cup final, especially goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the 2018 World Cup champion with France said: “The celebrations are not my problem. Leo (Messi) back to keep scoring and winning matches.”

“I discussed with (Messi) after the match and congratulated him. It was the goal of an entire life for him, and for me as well, but I failed, so you must always maintain a good image,” he confirmed.

A.H./A.J.M. (AFP, DPA)