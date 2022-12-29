LATEST

Mbappe: I will never “digest” losing the World Cup final in Qatar | Sports | Reports and analyzes of the most important sporting events from DW Arabia | DW

Posted on

French star Kylian Mbappe said that he would never overcome his country’s loss of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final in football against Argentina by penalty kicks, despite scoring a hat-trick for the blue team, and confirmed that he would focus his work with his team at the present time.

Mbappe scored a late winning goal for his team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the fatal time against Strasbourg (2-1) in the 16th stage of the French League, in a match that saw the expulsion of Brazilian Neymar after an hour of play.

The French star added, “I think I will never digest it.. As I told my colleagues, there is no reason for the club to pay the reason for the failure of the national team. They are two different cases.”

The Qatar World Cup top scorer admitted that he spent “two difficult hours” after losing a penalty shootout against Argentina on December 18 at Lusail Stadium, where he scored a hat-trick, including two penalty kicks. German.

And from the penalty spot, Mbappe scored on Wednesday as well, but this time it was the winning goal for Saint-Germain, the leaders of the Qatari-owned league. Mbappe said during a meeting from the mixed interviews area: “It is good to reconnect with the victories, to be associated with the club, the fans, and colleagues.” He continued: “I tried to push my team, and we hope that we will continue our season without defeat. matter with this.”

The quick return of the twenty-four-year-old was surprising to Saint-Germain’s exercises after the historic final of the World Cup. “We spoke before the final, and I told coach (Christophe Galtier) that I would return, regardless of the result, because I was in good shape and I wanted to continue playing. Two difficult matches await us.”

Mbappe pledged to continue his commitment to his team and his country, saying: “This message is simple. It shows that regardless of what happens with the national team, Paris Saint-Germain is different. I am still determined to return all titles to the capital.”

And about the ridicule he was subjected to by some Argentine players after the World Cup final, especially goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the 2018 World Cup champion with France said: “The celebrations are not my problem. Leo (Messi) back to keep scoring and winning matches.”

“I discussed with (Messi) after the match and congratulated him. It was the goal of an entire life for him, and for me as well, but I failed, so you must always maintain a good image,” he confirmed.

A.H./A.J.M. (AFP, DPA)

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar | Final Argentina - France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    After a long absence from coronation

    Messi’s first World Cup title after Argentina missed winning it for 36 years. After winning the title, Lionel Messi said that he did not believe that his country’s national football team had ended its long waiting period to win the World Cup, after the exciting victory over the French national team in the final match of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Argentina had previously lost the final match twice in the 1990 edition. and 2014.

  • Soccer World Cup 2014 Brazil | Lionel Messi after final - Germany - Argentina 1-0 aet

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Bitter tears of defeat

    Messi participated in five World Cup tournaments during his career and was very close to winning the coveted trophy in the 2014 Brazil Finals, but his team lost the final to the German national team with a goal in the last minutes, as he shed tears of defeat after shattering the childhood dream of raising the Gold Cup as a world champion. .

  • Soccer World Cup 2014 Brazil | Lionel Messi after final - Germany - Argentina 1-0 aet

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    The dream that came true

    Lionel Messi is the first player in history to be crowned the best player in the World Cup twice, as he won it in the 2014 and 2022 tournaments. The first time he climbed the podium to win the award, his eyes kept pouring towards the coveted trophy. Which he raised eight years later, he raised it as a champion in Qatar, becoming the first player to lose it as a team captain, to return to crown it later.

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar | Final Argentina - France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    The most matches in the World Cup finals

    As soon as he entered the Qatar final match against France on Sunday, Messi broke a record, displacing former German star Lothar Matthaus, as he became the player with the most matches in the World Cup finals with 26 matches. Matthews played his 25 matches in the 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998 finals.

  • Football World Cup Qatar Final | Argentina v France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Participation in five editions of the World Cup

    With his participation in the World Cup in Qatar, Messi reached another record represented by the number of World Cups he played (5), similar to his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the tournament in the quarter-finals, and Matthews as well.

  • Football World Cup 2022 | Argentina - France | Lionel Messi

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Captain of his team in the finals

    On Sunday, Messi was also alone with the record for the number of matches in the finals that he played as captain, with 19 matches, surpassing Mexican Rafael Marques (18), followed by his compatriot, legend Diego Maradona, with 16.

  • Football World Cup Qatar Final | Argentina v France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    From the groups until the final match

    With his first goal against France, he became the first player in history to score in the group stage, the quarter-finals, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final of the same tournament, a number that no other player had ever reached.

  • Football World Cup Qatar Final | Argentina v France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    The most delved into the minutes

    “The Flea” added another record on Sunday as the player who spends the most minutes in the World Cup, after raising it to 2314, ahead of the Italian Paolo Maldini (2217 minutes).

  • Football World Cup Qatar Final | Argentina v France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    assists

    Messi also became the only player to make assists in each of the five versions in which he participated, and after him comes Pele, the Polish Grzegorz Lato, his compatriot Diego Maradona and the Englishman David Beckham, who made goals in three different versions.

  • Diego Maradona | National Coach World Cup 2010

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Miroslav Klose equals

    And Messi alone achieved another achievement, as he is the only player to score in the World Cup when he was in his teens, twenties, and thirties. Messi has so far achieved 17 victories, equaling the record registered on behalf of Miroslav Klose.

  • football | Copa America winner Argentina

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    A record for Argentina

    Winning the title set a record for Argentina, as it became the first country in history to hold the Copa America title to win the World Cup, after it was crowned in the 2021 Copa America and Messi’s first title in the tournament.

  • Scaloni and Messi | Football World Cup Qatar Final | Argentina v France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Youngest coach since Menotti

    As for the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, he became the youngest coach to win the World Cup at the age of 44 years and 216 days since his compatriot Menotti with Argentina when he won the World Cup in 1978 at the age of 40.

  • Football World Cup 2022 | Argentina Coaches | Lionel Scaloni

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Third boss

    Scaloni also became the third coach in history to win the Copa America and the World Cup after Mario Zagallo (World Cup 1970 and Copa America 1997) and Carlos Alberto Pereira (World Cup 1994 and Copa America 2004).

  • Football World Cup 2022 | Argentina - Netherlands

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Sign up for major tournaments

    Lionel Messi scored the most goals from South America in major tournaments with 26 goals (13 of them in the World Cup, and another 13 in the Copa America), after breaking the number of the Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo with 25 goals (15 in the World Cup, 10 in the Copa America).

  • Lionel Messi Diego Maradona

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Eternal glory to Messi

    The headline “The Eternal Glory of Messi” topped the Argentine press, reflecting the general feeling prevailing in Argentina, which waited nearly twenty years for its star to succeed in lifting the only cup absent from his coffers, and to join the late legend Diego Maradona, who gave the country its second title in 1986.

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar | Final Argentina - France

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Crazy what happened

    After winning the title, Messi said: “It’s crazy that it happened, but it’s amazing. It’s amazing that it ended in this way. I said before that God will give me this title, I don’t know why but I felt it would be this time.” Messi ruled out the possibility of retiring from international football after winning the World Cup. “I want to play some more matches as a world champion,” he explained.

  • Brazil | Football legend Pele

    The path of tears to the World Cup.. Messi and Argentina, numbers of gold

    Congratulations from Pele

    Brazilian legend Pele congratulated Messi and consoled Mbappe after the 2022 World Cup final. Pele wrote on the Instagram platform: “Congratulations to Argentina, Diego is smiling now.” The 82-year-old star expressed his sympathy for Kylian Mbappe, who lost the title despite scoring two goals from a penalty kick and scored another goal, becoming the second player to score a hat-trick in the history of World Cup finals since former England star Geoff Hurst in 1966.


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top