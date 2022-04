Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG is now 15 points clear of second-placed Rennes and appear certain to regain the title with only seven games remaining.

Paris: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1.

Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and…