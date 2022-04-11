Mbappe, Neymar score hat-trick as PSG thump Claremont

Paris: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to winning Ligue 1 with a 6-1 win over struggling Clermont.

Mbappe, who has yet to decide whether he will stay at PSG after this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Lorient.

He added another assist and won a penalty in this game as he moved to the top of the Ligue 1 goal scoring charts this season with 20 goals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 15 points away from second-placed Rennes and are on course to take the title with only seven games remaining.

Clermont remain in 17th place, just one point ahead of Saint-tienne, which occupies the play-off spot.

PSG have only Ligue 1 left to play for this season…