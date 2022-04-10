Mbappe on fire again, Neymar at his best as PSG demolish Clermont

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were under fire on Saturday as both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain beat Clermont 6-1 to move one step closer to the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe, who scored two runs and set up two last weekend against Lorient,, like Neymar, went on to take his league season tally to 20 on both sides of the gap and keep PSG on 71 points from 31 games. They are 15 points ahead of second-placed Stade Renais.

Clermont, who reduced the balance via Jodelle Dosso, are 17th on 28 points after a fifth consecutive loss.

Rennes are ahead of Olympique de Marseille on goal difference, after stopping a late challenge from the Stade de Reims in Saturday’s first 3-2 win.

At Clermont, PSG were…