Mbappe set off the alarm again with a shocking statement about Messi and Nemaro about his future at PSG

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar shine again in Paris (Reuters)

Undoubtedly, the next transfer market in June will have a single hero who will stand above the rest. Kylian Mbappé is at the center of all eyes And his future, just two months before the end of his contract, remains unknown.

Week after week, the 23-year-old young footballer makes a statement that is later analyzed by both the French and Spanish press. PSG fans have been given an air of confusion after confirming that he has not signed anything with any other club yet He restarted the alarm in Paris with a catchy phrase.

After starring in a stellar game in a 6-1 win against Clermont, where…