Mbappe. Special congratulations to Messi

,congratulations freak“, wrote Lionel Messi The ball that Kylian Mbappe took after scoring his three goals against Clermont. Although he was not alone, because Neymar also sent with a third and took the ball with the autograph of his Argentine friend, And Leo was not far behind, because, although he did not convert (the goal he was leading through VAR was cancelled), he was the manager of three assists in PSG’s victory.

See also

two pellets house

“Today we take home two balls,” announced the official PSG account after 6-1. but eThe Paris team took more than two hat-tricks from their visit to Clermont. He enjoys tridents, shows, tacos, great goals, luxury, and a picture that sums it up: Neymar, Messi and Mbappe, …