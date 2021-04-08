Mbappe surpasses Thierry Henry with Champions League masterclass to blitz Bayern

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Thierry Henry’s Champions League knockout stage goal record as he shone for Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich.

The reigning champions were stunned as the frigid conditions gripped Bavaria and produced a torrent of snow, yet the France international is well accustomed to the cold as he has ice running through his veins.

AFP Kylian Mbappe scored twice for PSG to leave Bayern Munich on the brink

Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net after just three minutes when Neymar played the 22-year-old clear through on Manuel Neuer and he blasted the ball through the Germany international.

The veteran could do little to stop the Parisian’s second as Neymar again turned provider as he collected a poor clearance from a corner and drifted a 25-yard pass into the defender’s path and he showed incredible composure to score.

Yet the German giants are kings of Europe and responded just before the end of a breathless first half when Eric Chupo-Moting (formerly of Stoke City) powered a header past Keylor Navas after good work from Christian Pavard.

Hansi Flick made changes before the break and they paid dividends just before the hour mark as Joshua Kimmich whipped in a delightful free-kick towards the near post and Thomas Muller diverted past Navas.

Getty Thomas Muller leapt highest to pull PSG back after they raced into a two-goal lead

The Bavarian outfit had absolutely no interest in settling for a one-goal deficit and it proved costly as Angel Di Maria released the boy wonder up front, who squared up Jerome Boateng before firing past Neuer once again.

Mbappe’s double means he has now surpassed Thierry Henry’s in terms of Champions League knockout goals with his 13th in just four years leaves the Ligue 1 outfit in total control.

Mauricio Pochettino has come under intense criticism after leading the most dominant force in French football to eight defeats already this season, yet it appears Europe is where they are at their best.