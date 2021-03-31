ENTERTAINMENT

MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Apply for 172 vacancies at Chandigarh

Avatar
By
Posted on
MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has announced a recruitment for the post of clerk, Fireman, Sub-Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Station Fire Officer, SDE, Horticulture Supervisor, Computer Programmer, Jr Draftsman, and Law Officer. The recruitment will be on a temporary basis. There is a total of 172 vacancies in Group A, B and, C posts. The MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 will start from 8th April 2021 on the official website i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in The last date of submitting the online application will be 3rd May 2021.

MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021

Steps to fill in the MC Chandigarh recruitment 2021:

  • Visit the official website of MC Chandigarh i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in
  • Generate an allocated Id and Password to log in to the online application
  • Fill in the details of the candidate’s name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, education qualification, and scan a copy of the signature and passport size colored photograph
  • Fill in the details of the state, city Pincode, and district.
  • Fill in the email Id to receive any notification regarding the recruitment
  • Then create a security question and answer while creating a passward
  • Fill in the details like nationally, category and religion, etc
  • Fill in the captcha code and submit the form
  • Check the form carefully before submitting
  • Applicants will get the SMS on their registered mobile number
  • Download the pdf and take a print out for the further reference

The candidate of age 18 years to 28 years can apply for this recruitment. The candidate must have the certificate of 10th, 12th standard and Graduate, Post Graduate and Diploma from a recognized Board or University. The recruitment will be conducted in four steps. The first step will be the written examination. After qualifying for the test the second step will be the Skill test if there will be any. The third step will be the Document Verification and the fourth step will be the Medical Examination.

The syllabus of the exam will be updated on the website so candidates can easily prepare for this. Last year’s paper will also be available so it will be convenient to attend moke tests. Candidates are instructed to keep an eys on the website so they can download the admit card at right time. The date of the examination will be updated soon. All the details regarding the exam will be available on the website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top