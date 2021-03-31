MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Apply for 172 vacancies at Chandigarh

MC Chandigarh Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has announced a recruitment for the post of clerk, Fireman, Sub-Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Station Fire Officer, SDE, Horticulture Supervisor, Computer Programmer, Jr Draftsman, and Law Officer. The recruitment will be on a temporary basis. There is a total of 172 vacancies in Group A, B and, C posts. The MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 will start from 8th April 2021 on the official website i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in The last date of submitting the online application will be 3rd May 2021.

Steps to fill in the MC Chandigarh recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of MC Chandigarh i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in

Generate an allocated Id and Password to log in to the online application

Fill in the details of the candidate’s name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, education qualification, and scan a copy of the signature and passport size colored photograph

Fill in the details of the state, city Pincode, and district.

Fill in the email Id to receive any notification regarding the recruitment

Then create a security question and answer while creating a passward

Fill in the details like nationally, category and religion, etc

Fill in the captcha code and submit the form

Check the form carefully before submitting

Applicants will get the SMS on their registered mobile number

Download the pdf and take a print out for the further reference

The candidate of age 18 years to 28 years can apply for this recruitment. The candidate must have the certificate of 10th, 12th standard and Graduate, Post Graduate and Diploma from a recognized Board or University. The recruitment will be conducted in four steps. The first step will be the written examination. After qualifying for the test the second step will be the Skill test if there will be any. The third step will be the Document Verification and the fourth step will be the Medical Examination.

The syllabus of the exam will be updated on the website so candidates can easily prepare for this. Last year’s paper will also be available so it will be convenient to attend moke tests. Candidates are instructed to keep an eys on the website so they can download the admit card at right time. The date of the examination will be updated soon. All the details regarding the exam will be available on the website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.