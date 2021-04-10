MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Out @ mcchandigarh.gov.in Apply Online 172 for Patwari, Clerk, SI, JE, Steno & Other Posts

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has announced the recruitment for various posts on the official website of MC Chandigarh i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in.There are a total of 172 vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts on a temporary basis. The Group -A SDE (Civil) 1 vacancy, SDE (Hart) 1 vacancy, Group -B station Fire Officer post 1 vacancy, Accountant 2 vacancies, Sub Inspector 6 vacancies, Junior Engineer (Civil) 4 vacancies, Junior Engineer ( Horticulture) 2 vacancies, Junior Engineering (Public Health) 5 vacancies, Junior Engineer (Electrical) 2 vacancies, Draftsman 6 vacancies, Computer programmer1 vacancy, Law Officer 1 vacancy.

The Group -c Freman 81 vacancies, Driver 4 vacancies, Clerk 41 posts, Steno Typist 5 vacancies, Data Entry Operator 2 vacancies, Patwari 1 vacancy, Horticulture Supervisor 2 vacancies, and Junior Draftsman 3 vacancies. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination. The MC Chandigarh online application will start from 8th April 2021 and the last date will be 3rd May 2021. will be Steps to apply for online recruitment of MC Chandigarh:

Visit the official website of MC Chandigarh i.e mcchandigarh.gov.in

Click on the link which will be highlighted on the screen “MC Chandigarh recruitment 2021”

Generate an id and password to login the recruitment page

Fill in the required details such as the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Passport size colored photograph, and signatures of Candidate

Pay the fee and submit the online examination

Download the online application and take a print out for the future reference

The candidate’s age should be 22 years to 30 years for this recruitment. They should have a becholer’s degree in Engineering from Nagpur or any recognized university or college if they want to apply for the Station Fire Officer post. They should have passed the graduation with a minimum of 55% marks. The candidates should have passed Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks from any recognized university to apply for SDE (Civil) post. The candidates should have a Diploma In engineering from any recognized university and college for a Junior Engineering post. For the Fireman post, the candidate should have passed the 12th class from my recognized board.

For the post of Driver and Draftsman, the candidate should have passed 10th class from any recognized board. For the post of Clerk and Data Entry operator, the candidate should have a degree from any recognized college and the typing speed should be 35 words per minute in English typewriting. The Stenotypist post required 80 words per minute in English typewriting. All the details regarding the online application will be available on the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.