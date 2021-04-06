MCA cancels local tourneys after BMC closes maidans | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: Even as an empty Wankhede Stadium gets ready to stage its share of IPL matches in a bio-bubble from April 10 to 25, the Mumbai Cricket Association ( MCA ) has suspended all its local cricket tournaments.

This is following the directives from the state government due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city.

It’s learnt that the state government has shut down all the grounds in the city.

The Comrade Shield had its first matches last week, while the Kanga League knockout tournaments had kicked-off from Sunday.

“The MCA has decided to suspend all its cricket tournaments till further notice, as per the state government directives. The registration of players for local tournaments will also remain suspended till further notice. All the affiliated clubs of the association are requested to note the same,” MCA secretary Sanjay Up and jt secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement on the MCA website.

In an e-mail to MCA president Vijay Patil on March 27, vice-president Amol kale had requested him to postpone all the local tournaments in the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city.

“It’s a good call. The boys who would have been risking contracting the infection while commuting in public transport to play in these tournaments,” said an MCA official.

Around 10 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive for covid recently.