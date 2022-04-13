McCabe has Georgia on his mind after Swedish fight

With the dust barely settled on Republic of Ireland’s draw with Sweden in Gothenburg, and muscles still aching, Katie McCabe looked forward to the next job on the list.

Georgia has Georgia in June for Ireland as they continue to chase a place in the play-offs for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The minors in the group shouldn’t cause major issues for Vera Pow’s allegations; They were beaten 11–0 at Tallaghat and were put on 15 by Sweden last Friday.

Still, focus is key for McCabe who isn’t taking anything away.

“Yeah, we’ll talk here, but now the focus will be on Georgia and getting three points from there,” she said.

“It’s going to be a tough game, it’s not easy. We can look at the scoreline but Georgia is going to have a real big fight against us and …