McDaniel & Martin Selected for NCAA Championships – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Georgia Tech redshirt freshmen Andres Martin & Marcus McDaniel have been selected as at-large bids among the field of 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships in both singles & doubles play. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

This is the first time since 2012 two Yellow Jacket men have qualified for NCAA Singles Championships, it is also the first time that two listed freshmen have qualified in the same year. They will be the 54th & 55th players in program history to be selected in singles, as well as the 23rd time Tech has had a doubles crew reach NCAA’s.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

McDaniel is currently ranked No. 25 and Martin is slotted at No. 50 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings. McDaniel went 15-6 in dual match singles this year, posting a 10-6 record at position one. Martin sports a 14-7 dual match singles ranking and was 11-5 when playing at position two.

The most recent ITA Doubles Ranking had the pair rated as No. 18 in the country. In dual match doubles the duo went 5-2 together. Martin owns an impressive 17-4 overall record in doubles competition this year, while McDaniel went 12-10. They were 3-0 against ranked squads in doubles play and have won four straight matches.

