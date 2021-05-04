LATEST

McDaniel & Martin Selected for NCAA Championships – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Singles Selections /// Doubles Selections /// NCAA Release

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Georgia Tech redshirt freshmen Andres Martin & Marcus McDaniel have been selected as at-large bids among the field of 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships in both singles & doubles play. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

This is the first time since 2012 two Yellow Jacket men have qualified for NCAA Singles Championships, it is also the first time that two listed freshmen have qualified in the same year. They will be the 54th & 55th players in program history to be selected in singles, as well as the 23rd time Tech has had a doubles crew reach NCAA’s.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

McDaniel is currently ranked No. 25 and Martin is slotted at No. 50 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings. McDaniel went 15-6 in dual match singles this year, posting a 10-6 record at position one. Martin sports a 14-7 dual match singles ranking and was 11-5 when playing at position two.

The most recent ITA Doubles Ranking had the pair rated as No. 18 in the country. In dual match doubles the duo went 5-2 together. Martin owns an impressive 17-4 overall record in doubles competition this year, while McDaniel went 12-10. They were 3-0 against ranked squads in doubles play and have won four straight matches.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

18
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top