McDavid scores in overtime to take Oilers ahead of Blues for ninth consecutive home win

Conor McDavid’s second goal in 1:11 overtime gave the Edmonton Oilers a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Zack Hyman also scored two goals, Evander Kane had one goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse had one goal and one assist, and Mike Smith made 31 saves as the Oilers finished a franchise with their ninth straight home win. made a record.

Edmonton won after taking a three-goal lead in the first period.

