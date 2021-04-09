LATEST

McGregor predicts exactly how and when he will KO Poirier at UFC 264

Avatar
By
Posted on
Poirier finished McGregor earlier this year

Mystic Mac has returned as Conor McGregor boldly predicts he’ll knock Dustin Poirier out with a front kick in the fourth round at UFC 264.

McGregor was finished by Poirier in the second round of their January encounter at Fight Island. However, McGregor believes he has learned his lessons and added new tools to his arsenal ahead of the third instalment of their rivalry.

Poirier finished McGregor earlier this year

Poirier finished McGregor earlier this year

Chief among those tools is a snappy front kick that McGregor has been displaying on Instagram.

Poirier tore him apart with leg kicks at UFC 257 and became the first man to knock out the box office sensation by making sure McGregor was robbed of the mobility in his legs.

When he lost, some fans wondered if perhaps McGregor’s hunger had gone. Dana White even made a Rocky III reference when quizzed about his fighter’s mindset.

Well now, Mystic Mac at least has returned.

On Instagram, he wrote: “The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number four. His nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

During the clash at UFC 257, The Notorious had been leaning very, very heavily on his front leg. It’s no secret he had been doing plenty of boxing in his training camp and had one eye on a future bout with Manny Pacquiao.

That proved to be McGregor’s undoing, but given the fact that the fight recorded the joint-second highest buyrate in UFC’s history and the result made it one win apiece against each other, McGregor was always going to get the trilogy fight.

This time around, the first-ever champ-champ cuts a far more determined and laser-focused figure.

‘The Notorious’ had Poirier hurt at times on Fight Island

GETTY

‘The Notorious’ had Poirier hurt at times on Fight Island

The fight is set for July 10 at UFC 264 and McGregor has been very open about how he will make sure Poirier cannot kick his legs out like last time. McGregor’s camp have been focused on tactics and he’s strategised hard.

Whoever wins this fight will no doubt be first in line to face the winner of Michael Chandler and Charles Olivieira after they face off for the vacated lightweight title at UFC 262 in May.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
823
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
821
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
791
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
768
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
761
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
713
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
647
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
646
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top