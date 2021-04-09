McGregor predicts exactly how and when he will KO Poirier at UFC 264

Mystic Mac has returned as Conor McGregor boldly predicts he’ll knock Dustin Poirier out with a front kick in the fourth round at UFC 264.

McGregor was finished by Poirier in the second round of their January encounter at Fight Island. However, McGregor believes he has learned his lessons and added new tools to his arsenal ahead of the third instalment of their rivalry.

Poirier finished McGregor earlier this year

Chief among those tools is a snappy front kick that McGregor has been displaying on Instagram.

Poirier tore him apart with leg kicks at UFC 257 and became the first man to knock out the box office sensation by making sure McGregor was robbed of the mobility in his legs.

When he lost, some fans wondered if perhaps McGregor’s hunger had gone. Dana White even made a Rocky III reference when quizzed about his fighter’s mindset.

Well now, Mystic Mac at least has returned.

On Instagram, he wrote: “The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number four. His nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

During the clash at UFC 257, The Notorious had been leaning very, very heavily on his front leg. It’s no secret he had been doing plenty of boxing in his training camp and had one eye on a future bout with Manny Pacquiao.

That proved to be McGregor’s undoing, but given the fact that the fight recorded the joint-second highest buyrate in UFC’s history and the result made it one win apiece against each other, McGregor was always going to get the trilogy fight.

This time around, the first-ever champ-champ cuts a far more determined and laser-focused figure.

GETTY ‘The Notorious’ had Poirier hurt at times on Fight Island

The fight is set for July 10 at UFC 264 and McGregor has been very open about how he will make sure Poirier cannot kick his legs out like last time. McGregor’s camp have been focused on tactics and he’s strategised hard.

Whoever wins this fight will no doubt be first in line to face the winner of Michael Chandler and Charles Olivieira after they face off for the vacated lightweight title at UFC 262 in May.