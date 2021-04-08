McGregor v Poirier date: UK start time, fight card and how to watch trilogy bout

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet once again this summer to complete their thrilling trilogy.
Following on from McGregor’s win over Poirier in September 2014, ‘The Diamond’ got his revenge earlier this year in stunning style.
Poirier destroyed McGregor with fierce leg kicks and punches to win the rematch and set up a hugely intriguing third fight.
The two will meet once again in July as the headline bout to UFC 264.
It promises to be another blockbuster MMA event and here’s everything we know about it so far…
McGregor v Poirier 3: Date and start time
The main event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 11 and the location of the fight will be confirmed soon.
It looks likely to be in Las Vegas which would mean UK fans can expect the headline fight to get under way at around 6am on Sunday morning, but exact times will follow.
McGregor v Poirier 3: TV and live stream
UFC 264 will likely be a pay-per-view event in the UK to be shown on BT Sport Box Office.
Full details on how to watch the event will follow soon.
McGregor v Poirier 3: Fight card
Subject to change, more to follow
- Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Lightweight
- Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson, Welterweight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, Heavyweight
- Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia, Women’s Flyweight
- Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, Featherweight
- Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares, Middleweight
McGregor v Poirier 3: What has been said?
The two stars have engaged in social media talks in April, saying they are ready to ‘meet in the middle’ once again.
McGregor posted: “Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.
“I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn’t become UFC champ champ with this method but I did become UFC 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ.”
Poirier then responded with: “I never slack, I’ll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th.”
And McGregor then answered: “Good to hear Dustin, I hope so.
“As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho. See you in there.”