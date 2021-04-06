ENTERTAINMENT

MCI vs DOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Champions League Quarterfinal

Champions League Quarterfinal

The World has become the fan of the most interesting and fabulous game Football and many championships have been played this year. While many teams have taken part in these leagues. As we know, the UEFA (Union Of European Football Associations) Champions League is going on and it was started on August 8, 2020, and the last will be played on May 29, 2021. Now, two matches will be played at the same time as the ongoing league. So, Team Real Madrid and Team Liverpool will be played tonight and along with this, team Manchester City and Borussia will be played at the same time. These two quarterfinal will be shown at the same time and Sony Pictures Sports Network will become the channel to telecast these matches on its channel.

Through this article, we will talk about the amazing quarterfinal matches and their important details as well. Along with the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3 will also telecast these amazing matches tonight from 12:30 AM. So, let’s go to have a look at such details of the match.

Live Studio Show Details

TIME

 SHOWS

LIVE Streaming CHANNELS

11:30 PM

 LIVE STUDIO SHOW (UEFA Champions/Europa League): Pre Show

SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD

12:30 AM

 1ST LEAGUE OF QUARTER FINAL

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (HINDI)

01:15 AM

 Mid Show (UEFA Champions/ Europa League)

SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD

02:15 AM

 POST SHOW (UEFA Champions/Europa League)

SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD

The football manager Jurgen Klopp’s has already gone to Madrid to watch the 13th Champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. To maintain victory of the league has been put and Liverpool is now focusing on the UEFA Champions League. The Zinedine Zidan’s are still fighting for the La Liga but nothing will be seen in legacy.

Where and When To Watch This Match

The Matches will be streamed LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 3 HD (HINDI). The match of Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 7, 2021, on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund:

The Pep Guardiola’s will host the German side Borussia Dortmund in the searching of Champions league. The first match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, which is established in Manchester, and the second match will be played on April 15, which will be played at Signal Eduna Park. Including the Premier League, every title has been sealed and the citizens will focus on the first champions league.

Where and When To Watch This Match

The match will be telecast LIVE on SONY TEN1, SONY TEN 1 HD. While Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, both teams will play at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it will be played on April 7, 2021, on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

