McIlroy confident in majors clean sweep after record Masters finish

R ory McIlroy is confident he can win a clean sweep of the Majors after a record-equalling final round to finish runner-up Scotty Scheffler at the Masters.

Northern Irishman 18. celebrated wonderfully in the age ofth A birdie and a surprise round of 64 left him at seven-under par and put the pressure on American Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard.

Finally, a final round of one-under-par 71, which included 18. but contains two short missed putsthThat was enough for the world No. 1 to secure his first major victory at the age of 25.

But it was McIlroy’s final 18 holes that caught the eye and gave him new hope that he could win a Green Jacket of his own in only one of the big four exits so far.

“I gave it so much and I couldn’t ask for more…